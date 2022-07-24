79°
One person dead, one injured in shooting along East Polk Street Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed and another person was shot Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood off Highland Road.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the corner of East Polk Street and Tennessee Street, less than two blocks from an elementary school.
Officers said one man died at the scene. The other victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a breaking story. No more details are immediately available.
