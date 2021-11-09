54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person dead in shooting at apartment complex in north Baton Rouge

2 hours 13 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, November 09 2021 Nov 9, 2021 November 09, 2021 7:55 PM November 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death only two blocks north of the Southern University campus Tuesday night.

Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was at Bayou Ridge Apartments around 7 p.m.

Trending News

No more information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days