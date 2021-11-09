54°
One person dead in shooting at apartment complex in north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death only two blocks north of the Southern University campus Tuesday night.
Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was at Bayou Ridge Apartments around 7 p.m.
No more information was immediately available.
