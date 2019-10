One person dead in reported shooting on Scenic Highway in north BR

BATON ROUGE - At least one person is dead in reported shooting on Scenic Highway Friday night, authorities tell WBRZ.

The call came around 9:20 p.m. of shots fired in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway, south of Harding Boulevard.

The victim was found deceased in front of a gas station. The East Baton Rouge coroner was called to the scene.

Baton Rouge Police is investigating.