One person dead in crash on Greenwell Springs Road Tuesday morning

CENTRAL - On Tuesday morning, a fatal crash occurred within the 20000 block of Greenwell Springs Road, near Wax Road and Will Avenue.

Authorities say the crash led to the death of a 45-year-old male, Lanny Speights of Central, and the other driver involved has minor injuries.

There was also a chocolate lab in the truck that was injured, but the injuries are not critical, according to officials.

According to Chief Roger Corcoran of the Central Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the incident; one of the drivers veered off-road, over-corrected, and swerved into the other lane, hitting another vehicle head-on.

The fatal incident happened shortly before 8:20 a.m. and led to the temporary closure of Greenwell Springs Road, between Wax Road and Will Avenue. The area was reopened around 11 a.m.

Central Police, who are taking the lead in investigating the crash, say at this time it is unknown if impairment was a factor.