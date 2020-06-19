80°
One person dead in crash on Greenwell Springs Road Friday evening

Friday, June 19 2020
CENTRAL- Emergency crews are responding to a fatal crash on Greenwell Springs Road.

Officials say the accident occurred around 9 p.m. Friday evening near Rolling Oaks Avenue.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is a developing story.

