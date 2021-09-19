79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person dead in accident on I-12 West

Sunday, September 19 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An overturned truck caught fire on I-12 West at Airline Highway on Sunday afternoon.

Sources said one person died at the scene.

I-12 West is currently down to one lane due to the accident.

No more details are readily available.

