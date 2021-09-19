79°
One person dead in accident on I-12 West
BATON ROUGE - An overturned truck caught fire on I-12 West at Airline Highway on Sunday afternoon.
Sources said one person died at the scene.
I-12 West is currently down to one lane due to the accident.
No more details are readily available.
