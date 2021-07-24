Latest Weather Blog
One person dead at Tiki Tubing
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are responding to an incident at Tiki Tubing that left one person dead in an accidental drowning Saturday morning.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the incident happened after 11 a.m., but the cause of death has not been announced.
Deputies are currently investigating at the scene.
The mayor of Central, David Barrow, posted on social media asking residents to stay out of the Amite River.
This drowning is the latest of a string of incidents at Tiki Tubing.
July 17, one week ago, 15 Tiki Tubers were rescued from the Amite River after tubing while the water was at an unsafe level. Tiki Tubing told the group that because the river was high the trip would not take as long.
Last month, one Tiki Tuber drowned after a tubing accident.
