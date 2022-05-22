72°
One person dead after Sunday night shooting on Old Hermitage

Sunday, May 22 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person died after being shot in the Gardere area Sunday night. 

Sources said the person was found dead at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of Old Hermitage Parkway around 7:35 p.m.

This is a developing story. No more details are immediately available. 

