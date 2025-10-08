80°
One person dead after shooting on Tennessee Street
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting on Tennessee Street, police officials confirmed.
Police were called to scene around 4:37 p.m., the Baton Rouge Police Department said. According to witnesses on the scene, someone was driving by and started shooting.
BRPD is currently investigating.
Additionally, the LSU band was practicing nearby at Highland Road and Aster Street when shots were fired. No one in that area was injured and the band moved their practice indoors, sources say.
