One person dead after reported shooting on 68th Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following a reported shooting on the 2800 block of 68th Avenue.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened early Monday morning and that the coroner was contacted shortly after 2 a.m..
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
