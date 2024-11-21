64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person dead after house fire off Napoleon Street; child escaped burning home safely

2 hours 56 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, November 21 2024 Nov 21, 2024 November 21, 2024 8:16 AM November 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a house caught fire off Napoleon Street behind Greater Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was on the scene just after 4 a.m., and the fire was under control by 5 a.m.. 

While crews were searching the home for other occupants, a neighbor across the street said a child had escaped the home and was staying at another home nearby. The child was not injured. 

The cause of the fire is undetermined. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days