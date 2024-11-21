64°
Latest Weather Blog
One person dead after house fire off Napoleon Street; child escaped burning home safely
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a house caught fire off Napoleon Street behind Greater Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church Thursday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was on the scene just after 4 a.m., and the fire was under control by 5 a.m..
While crews were searching the home for other occupants, a neighbor across the street said a child had escaped the home and was staying at another home nearby. The child was not injured.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person dead after house fire off Napoleon Street
-
Baton Rouge man arrested in drug bust following two search warrants
-
2une In Previews: Broadmoor Arts and Crafts Festival
-
Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge seeking sponsors for families in need this...
-
Ascension Parish: Cracks in historic Donaldsonville courthouse unrelated to pump project