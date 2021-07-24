82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person dead after head-on crash on LA-1

4 hours 53 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, July 24 2021 Jul 24, 2021 July 24, 2021 5:59 PM July 24, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

RED RIVER PARISH - One person died in a head-on crash on LA-1 Saturday morning.

Louisiana State Police said 31-year-old Marvin Rogers from Coushatta was driving on LA-1 south of Highway 84 around 8 a.m. when his vehicle struck another car.

Deputies said Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

Trending News

The other driver was taken to a local hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days