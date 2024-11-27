One person dead after fatal house fire Tuesday evening

BATON ROUGE - One person died in a fire at a mobile home Tuesday evening.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened at a mobile home on Hooper Road shortly after 5 p.m.. When crews arrived, the trailer was engulfed in flames and the single resident was outside but unresponsive.

First responders attempted to revive him, but he ultimately died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Fire officials did not immediately release a cause for the fire, as it was still under investigation.

The coroner's office will release the identity of the homeowner after further investigation as well.