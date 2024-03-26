72°
One person dead after crash on US 190 before LA 415 in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - One person was reported to be dead after a crash on US 190 westbound before LA 415 in Port Allen.
Emergency officials confirmed that one person was dead on the scene of the crash, which shut down the major roadway late Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story.
