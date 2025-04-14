One person dead after 18-wheeler crash along Greenwell Springs Road

79°
Monday, April 14 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a three-vehicle wreck along Greenwell Springs Road on Monday.

The road was closed near Alphonse Forbes Road for multiple hours after the crash.

Just after 12 p.m., sources told WBRZ that two 18-wheelers and one car crashed and emergency medical treatment was needed at the site. An Acadian AirMed helicopter landed in the area just before 12:45 p.m. The victim was first reported as an injury before being declared a fatality.

State Police is working the crash.

WBRZ is working to gather more information. 

