One person dead, a second missing following Port Allen crash amid Monday night storm

PORT ALLEN - Officials say a fatal crash occurred during the Monday night storm in Port Allen.

Representatives with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say one person died and a second has yet to be found after the vehicle that the two individuals were in ran off the road and crashed into a flooded ditch on Highway 415 in Port Allen.

The crash occurred Monday night, near Interstate 10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Authorities say three people were inside the flooded vehicle. Though two were initially rescued, one of them swam back to the vehicle, looking for the third person.

This person who attempted to rescue their companion is now missing, and the individual who they were hoping to rescue has been found dead.

As of Tuesday morning, deputies are still searching for the missing individual.

No additional information about the crash was immediately available, including why the vehicle may have run off of the road.