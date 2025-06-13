72°
One person critically injured in St. Mary Parish crash Friday morning

Friday, June 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IDLEWOOD — One person was brought to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on U.S. 90 in St. Mary Parish on Friday morning.

St. Mary Parish deputies responded to the scene of the two-car crash on U.S. 90 westbound near La. 182.

As of 10:05 a.m., the left lane going westbound on U.S. 90 was closed.

