One person critically injured in shooting at apartment complex off North Foster Drive

Saturday, September 13 2025
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex off North Foster Drive, emergency officials said.

The shooting was called in around 7:45 p.m. and it happened at the Sycamore Apartments.

No other information was immediately available.

