One person critically injured in crash on Burbank Drive

Thursday, May 30 2019
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a crash that left at least one person seriously hurt Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Burbank Drive near S Kenilworth Parkway. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital in "very critical" condition after the crash.

State police say the driver left the roadway and crashed into a tree, but it's unclear what caused that. 

No other information is available at this time.

