One person critically injured following shooting on North Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, first responders and police were dispatched to a shooting in north Baton Rouge that left one person seriously injured.

Baton Rouge Police say they were sent to the 3900 block of North Foster Drive in response to a reported shooting.

Other officials who were on the scene say the shooting left one man, who is currently unidentified, with critical injuries.

As of 7 a.m., authorities and emergency personnel are still responding to the situation, which means few details related to the circumstances can be confirmed.

This article will be updated as officials continue to respond to the situation.