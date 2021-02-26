70°
One person critically injured during shooting on W. Johnson St.

Friday, February 26 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are responding to a shooting on the 500 block of W. Johnson Street. 

One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Police say another victim may be injured. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

