One person critically injured after Saturday morning shooting on Lobdell Highway

Saturday, March 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Kendal Dykes, Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Lobdell Highway, according to officials.

Deputies in West Baton Rouge received the call around 7:00 a.m. and responded to the 2000 block of Lobdell Highway in Port Allen. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital from Sycamore Street in Baton Rouge. 

No other information is available at this time.

