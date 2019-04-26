77°
One person critical after stabbing in Walker; suspect in custody

Friday, April 26 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

WALKER - One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition Friday after being stabbed, the sheriff's office says.

The incident was reported just before 5 o'clock Friday evening in the 14000 block of Courtney Road in Walker.

Sources say the victim was stabbed in the upper torso area and was bleeding profusely. The victim was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The sheriff's office says one suspect is in custody.

No other details were available.

