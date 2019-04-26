77°
Latest Weather Blog
One person critical after stabbing in Walker; suspect in custody
WALKER - One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition Friday after being stabbed, the sheriff's office says.
The incident was reported just before 5 o'clock Friday evening in the 14000 block of Courtney Road in Walker.
Sources say the victim was stabbed in the upper torso area and was bleeding profusely. The victim was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The sheriff's office says one suspect is in custody.
No other details were available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen driver arrested after deadly crash on Jefferson Highway Friday
-
Local non-profit restores elderly woman's home for 'National Rebuilding Day'
-
As protesters picket deadly deputy-involved shooting, lawman spotted in uniform
-
LSU mum on Joe Alleva's new job, board members want answers
-
Callers impersonating BRPD officers targeting residents in phone scam