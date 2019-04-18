62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person critical after shooting at Meadowbrook Apartments

Thursday, April 18 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday night at the Meadowbrook Apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of East Brookstown Drive.

Authorities say they found the victim injured nearby on Winbourne Avenue. Sources tell WBRZ they're in critical condition.

BRPD is investigating. 

We've reached out to officials for more information.

