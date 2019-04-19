62°
Latest Weather Blog
One person critical after shooting at Meadowbrook Apartments
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday night at the Meadowbrook Apartment complex.
The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of East Brookstown Drive.
Authorities say they found the victim injured nearby on Winbourne Avenue. Sources tell WBRZ they're in critical condition.
BRPD is investigating.
We've reached out to officials for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director
-
Joe Alleva out as LSU's athletics director
-
Sports Director Michael Cauble talks Alleva's departure
-
Rumors of Joe Alleva's exit from LSU swirl Wednesday
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate