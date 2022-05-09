82°
One person critical after possible drowning reported in Central
CENTRAL - Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning reported Saturday afternoon.
The incident was reported just after 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon in the 7000 block of Bryce Canyon Drive.
Sources tell WBRZ the patient was transported in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
