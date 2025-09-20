91°
One person airlifted in critical condition after being shot by New Roads officer
NEW ROADS - Louisiana State Police are investigating after a New Roads Police officer shot a man on Friday night.
Officials told WBRZ that one person suffered five gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake. They are in critical condition. No officers were injured in the shooting, State Police confirmed.
The shooting happened around the O'Reilly Auto Parts off Hospital Road, sources told WBRZ. Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting.
