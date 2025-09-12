83°
One person airlifted, another taken to hospital via ambulance after two-vehicle crash in Belle Rose

Friday, September 12 2025
By: Adam Burruss

BELLE ROSE - One person was airlifted and another was taken to the hospital via ambulance after a two-vehicle crash on La. Highway 70, officials said.

The Paincourtville Volunteer Fire Department posted the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 70 and Spur 70. One person was extricated and airlifted with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Another patient was taken to the hospital via ambulance in unknown condition. Two others refused transportation.

