83°
Latest Weather Blog
One person airlifted, another taken to hospital via ambulance after two-vehicle crash in Belle Rose
BELLE ROSE - One person was airlifted and another was taken to the hospital via ambulance after a two-vehicle crash on La. Highway 70, officials said.
The Paincourtville Volunteer Fire Department posted the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 70 and Spur 70. One person was extricated and airlifted with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Trending News
Another patient was taken to the hospital via ambulance in unknown condition. Two others refused transportation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Overgrown property troubles neighbor, plans in the works
-
Gun sales spike after tax-free weekend, concerns of violence
-
Sep. 12 - Another Air Quality Alert, what is means for you...
-
With little information from officials on SU threat, misinformation spreads online
-
Baton Rouge-based sports equipment company Marucci holds campus tour