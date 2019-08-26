76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person airlifted after wreck on Highway 10, motorbike involved

By: WBRZ Staff

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - The sheriff's office says one person was injured after a crash that happened late Monday night on Highway 10.

Officials say the wreck involved a motorbike and a car. 

AirMed was called to the scene to transport one person to a local hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

