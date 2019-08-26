76°
One person airlifted after wreck on Highway 10, motorbike involved
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - The sheriff's office says one person was injured after a crash that happened late Monday night on Highway 10.
Officials say the wreck involved a motorbike and a car.
AirMed was called to the scene to transport one person to a local hospital.
No other information is available at this time.
