One person airlifted after two-car crash along La. 16 in Livingston Parish

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — One person was airlifted to a hospital after a two-car crash on La. 16 in Denham Springs. 

The crash happened at the corner of La. 16, also known as Pete's Highway, and Gill Road around 11:30 a.m., the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. 

One person was thrown from the crash, Acadian Ambulance officials said. CPR was performed on that person after the crash.

