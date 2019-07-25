One of two shooters arrested following domestic disturbance on Hanks Dr.

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has arrested one of two people involved in a shootout on Wednesday night.

According to documents provided by law enforcement, 38-year-old Gregory Talpin was injured in that shooting in the 6500 block of Hanks Dr.

Detectives say a domestic incident occurred inside of an apartment between an unidentified suspect and a woman. During the disturbance, that suspect opened fire toward Talpin who had tried to intervene. Taplin then grabbed his own gun and shot at the suspect who fled in an SUV.

Taplin admitted to being involved in the shooting and using a weapon that was not his. He was then booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Details about the other shooter were not provided.