One more day of dry conditions

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies through this evening, as a very pleasant night is ahead. Temperatures will be slow to cool due to the slightly increasing cloud cover and light winds out of the southeast. Lows should drop to near 50° as we proceed into Sunday morning. Clouds will continue to increase, leading to mostly cloudy skies by the evening hours on Sunday as highs peak near 73° earlier in the day. Winds will increase through the afternoon out of the southeast between 5 and 15 mph.

Up Next: A wet and active week is ahead, as scattered showers and storms will begin overnight Sunday into Monday and not let up until late Thursday. High temperatures will also stay above average in the mid-70s until later in the week.

THE EXPLANATION:

The high pressure that has kept us sunny and relatively dry over the last two days will depart our area to the east through the day on Sunday. This will shift winds to more southerly and increase cloud cover late Sunday into Monday. High temperatures will continue to be elevated to wrap up the weekend, as highs stay in the low-to-mid 70s. This will also stay the course as we proceed into the workweek, as a low pressure will develop in northern New Mexico and drop through Texas. This low will then stall in East Texas Monday into Tuesday, keeping Gulf moisture moving onshore and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be the case during this time frame, and will not finally push east until Thursday. Rainfall amounts could approach around 5 inches in spots through the week. Conditions are set to improve by Friday, with a drier and cooler air mass settling in. Highs will be in the low 60s with lows in the mid-40s.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

