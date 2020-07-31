One Marine dead, 8 missing following training accident off California coast

A Thursday (July 30) night training accident in the waters near Southern California's coast left at least one U.S. Marine dead, eight missing, and two injured.

According to CNN, search and rescue efforts are still underway Friday morning for the eight missing individuals with support from the Navy and Coast Guard.

The two injured individuals were taken to Southern California hospitals for treatment, according to a news release from the US Marine Corps 1st Expeditionary Force.

Marines say one of the injured is in critical condition, and the other is stable.

The incident occurred during a 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group routine training exercise in the vicinity of San Clemente Island.

The incident began around 5:45 p.m. local time on Thursday when Marines in an amphibious assault vehicle, or AAV, reported they were taking on water. Sixteen people were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. Eight people have been recovered.

All of the service members in the incident are assigned to the 15th MEU based out of Camp Pendleton.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident," said Col. Christopher Bronzi, the commanding officer of the 15th MEU. "I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search."

The name of the Marine killed will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified. The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as authorities continue to provide information related to search and rescue efforts.