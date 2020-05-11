One man killed, two children injured during Saturday night shooting in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA - A Saturday night shooting in New Iberia resulted in one man's death and the injuring of two children.

According to KATC, the shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Silver Street.

New Iberia Police say when they got to the scene of the crime, which was within the 400 block of Silver Street, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say two children who lived in a house near the incident were injured when stray bullets tore through their home.

Their wounds were non-life-threatening and family members took them to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.

Family members say the children are ages 6 and 13.

A nearby neighbor, Carol Delahoussye, told reporters he was outside when the shots rang out.

"I was surprised, I ain't heard that in so long," Delahoussye said.

According to Delahoussye, this is the first shooting to happen in his neighborhood in years and he hopes it will be the last.

"All kinds of people from other area having been coming back here to handle their business, Y'all handle your business up there, don't bring that drama this way," Delahoussye said.

Police say their investigation into the fatal shooting remains ongoing.