One man injured in shooting near Fairfields Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Christmas Day.

Around noon the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Harelson Drive located one block away from the intersection of Fairfields Ave and N. Foster Drive.

When officials arrived on scene they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to BRPD.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.