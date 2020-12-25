51°
Latest Weather Blog
One man injured in shooting near Fairfields Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Christmas Day.
Around noon the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Harelson Drive located one block away from the intersection of Fairfields Ave and N. Foster Drive.
When officials arrived on scene they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to BRPD.
Police do not have a suspect in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU technology plays important role in Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine development
-
Poise'n Ivy Boutique set to close after being in business for more...
-
St. Vincent de Paul preparing to serve over 500 meals on Christmas...
-
The Spirit of Christmas: The Hardy Family
-
BR Police investigate death of individual who passed away while in police...