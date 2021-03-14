78°
One man injured in shooting near College Drive and I-10 Interstate

3 hours 44 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, March 14 2021 Mar 14, 2021 March 14, 2021 3:12 PM March 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a shooting where one person was shot near College Drive and the I-10 Interstate Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department, arrived on scene in the 2300 block of Barber Street located near College Drive and I-10 Interstate.

One man was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital. His injuries are serious but non-life-threatening, according to Baton Rouge EMS

Details are limited. Check back for updates.  

