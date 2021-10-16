One Love event to fight back against gun violence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Dozens gathered Saturday afternoon for the One Love, One Fight event held at Elevate Church of Baton Rouge.

"One love means all of us to come together, and one fight means that if all of us come together, we can fight all this evil away," event organizer Vincent Hutchinson Jr. said.

Hutchinson, who is a police officer in New Roads, organized the event to remember his son, 2-year old Azariah Christien Thomas, who was killed in October of last year.

"It's a beautiful turnout. I'm more than pleased," Hutchinson said.

The 2-year old was at his mother's house on West Upland Avenue in Baton Rouge when police said 42-year old Kendrick Myles fired gunshots into the house. Investigators say Myles went on a rampage that night,

shooting and wounding 2-men at separate locations and kidnapping a 9-year-old boy.

One Love, One Fight is also about making more people aware of gun violence in the Baton Rouge area.

"It's to show people that there are other ways and gun violence is not the way," Hutchinson said.

A DJ played music, and they also had an inflatable jumper for the kids. A volleyball court was set up, along with bicycle and toy giveaways.

Organizers are hoping to turn One Love, One Fight into an annual community event.