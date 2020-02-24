One Louisiana native is going to Hollywood on American Idol

BATON ROUGE- Another local star up for the running to win American idol.

He's gifted with a voice that will touch your soul and his name is Jovin Webb.

Webb grew up singing in church and at school talent shows.



"Did my first talent show at St. Amant Middle right in the gym auditorium."



Taking the stage professionally a couple years has led Webb to an unforgettable moment, auditioning in Baton Rouge for American Idol.

"I just told myself to go for it.. just reach for the stars," Webb said.



Since then the talented singer has traveled to California and Oregon as part of the show.



"I didn't expect to get this far, not in a million years," says Webb.

Losing his mother a few years ago and his father just last week the Ascension Parish native sings with his whole heart, and aims to make people feel good with his voice.



"I just want to portray that soul from church that my mom used to take me to and my dad's old soul music.. and I just want to give that back.. like, music is definitely needing that today," Webb says.

Busy delivering his music to the world Webb won't stop till he reaches the top.

"I hope everyone knows my name - make everyone in my hometown happy...I want to be the next American Idol," says Webb.