73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One lane of the LA-1 Intracoastal Bridge will be closed for emergency repairs

36 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, September 14 2021 Sep 14, 2021 September 14, 2021 12:07 PM September 14, 2021 in News
By: Letitia Walker
Google Maps

Trending News

Effective immediately, the right, southbound lane of the LA-1 Intracoastal Bridge will be closed for emergency repairs.
According to West Baton Rouge officials, the repairs are necessary to install a steel covered plate. We're told a rubber ramp will be installed on the plate to create a smooth transition when going over the plate.
It is unknown how long the lane closure will last. The steel plate will be temporary until weather improves for work to be done on a permanent repair.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days