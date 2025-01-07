33°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Old Perkins Road temporarily blocked due to house fire; no injuries reported

2 hours 32 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, January 07 2025 Jan 7, 2025 January 07, 2025 6:01 AM January 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A portion of Old Perkins Road was blocked at Swamp Road due to a house fire early Tuesday morning. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the road was blocked around 5:30 a.m. due to a house fire and that no injuries were reported. 

The road was reopened around 7:30 a.m..

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days