One lane now open after Ascension Parish crash results in I-10 West closure

1 hour 40 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, February 11 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - A crash resulted in I-10 West being briefly shut down Sunday morning, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to police, an accident involved approximately four cars and resulted in moderate injuries. One lane has now re-opened since.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

