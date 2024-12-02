One lane blocked on US 61 south near LA 10 after truck catches fire on shoulder

JACKSON — One lane was blocked going south on US 61 near the exit of LA 10 near Jackson after an 18-wheeler caught fire Monday.

Fire fighters, law enforcement and other emergency officials responded to the scene and the road was briefly blocked as the truck's fire was extinguished. The truck was on the shoulder of the road.

WBRZ reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies to get additional information about the crash and will update this story as new information becomes available.