One lane blocked on I-10 West on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

Sunday, December 22 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One lane is blocked on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a wreck.

According to traffic reports, the accident happened around 12:15 p.m. on I-10 Westbound and blocked the right lane. Congestion could cause delays for holiday travel.

No more information about this crash or any possible injuries was immediately available. 

