60°
Latest Weather Blog
One lane blocked on I-10 West on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
BATON ROUGE — One lane is blocked on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a wreck.
According to traffic reports, the accident happened around 12:15 p.m. on I-10 Westbound and blocked the right lane. Congestion could cause delays for holiday travel.
Trending News
No more information about this crash or any possible injuries was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a deputy shot at someone in...
-
The Baton Rouge community hosted a Christmas Toy drive at Banks Elementary
-
Electric stove left on started fire that destroyed apartment building
-
House rejects Trump-backed plan on government shutdown, leaving next steps uncertain
-
Thursday's Health Report: Parental mental health
Sports Video
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...
-
Baton Rouge area senior football players participate in the 2024 CALEF Red...
-
$$$ Best Bets: The 12-team College Football Playoff begins!
-
LSU Football is not taking the Kinder's Texas Bowl and their match...