One lane blocked along Highway 42 in Livingston Parish due to crash

By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

LIVIGNSTON PARISH - Deputies in Livingston Parish blocked one lane along Highway 42 shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a small tanker truck that was on the shoulder of the roadway near RKM. 

No information about the crash was immediately available. 

