One lane blocked along Highway 42 in Livingston Parish due to crash
LIVIGNSTON PARISH - Deputies in Livingston Parish blocked one lane along Highway 42 shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a small tanker truck that was on the shoulder of the roadway near RKM.
No information about the crash was immediately available.
