One killed, two kids among numerous others hurt in Old Hammond crash Saturday

BATON ROUGE - A head-on collision killed one person and injured numerous others, including children who were not properly buckled, Baton Rouge Police said.

Corey Sanderford, 25, died in the crash on Old Hammond Highway at the E. Carriage House Rd. intersection. The crash happened around 2:45 Saturday afternoon.

Police said Sanderford's small car was hit head-on by another vehicle that crossed from one side of Old Hammond into the other. The other driver appeared to be at fault, Baton Rouge Police said, but was not identified.

A person riding with Sanderford was injured.

After the two vehicles collided, a third vehicle crashed into part of the wreckage.

The two children - a two and four-year-old - were injured, too. They were in the car that was responsible, which crossed from one side of Old Hammond Highway into the other, police said. The children were not restrained in seatbelts.

Two people in the third car were also injured, police said.

Only the name of the person who died was released by police late Saturday night.

The children were believed to have suffered serious injuries, police said. All other surviving adults sustained moderate or minor injuries.