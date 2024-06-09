91°
One killed, two hurt in Livingston wreck Sunday afternoon
LIVINGSTON - One person was killed and two were hurt in a crash along a Livingston road on Sunday afternoon.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened around 2 p.m. near the corner of South Satsuma Road and Zach Wheat Lane.
Deputies said one adult was killed and two were airlifted from the scene. All of the occupants were removed by first responders before the vehicles caught on fire.
No more information about the crash or the victims have been released.
