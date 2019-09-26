One killed, three others injured in helicopter crash at Fort Polk

Photo: Fort Polk

FORT POLK - Military officials say that one person is dead, and three others were injured in an early morning helicopter crash.

Fort Polk officials say an Army helicopter crashed at the JRTC and Fork Polk training area Thursday. The helicopter was flying a medical evacuation mission when it crashed.

At the time, there were four crew members on board.

The names of the crew members have not been released at this time. Fort officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.