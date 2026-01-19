One killed, three injured in shooting at historic New Orleans restaurant

NEW ORLEANS - One person was killed and three people were injured in a shooting at New Orleans historic Dooky Chase's Restaurant.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened Friday evening. A man was killed and three women were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Family told WWL the deceased victim was 19-year-old Kareem Harris, a student of Livingston Collegiate Academy.

NOPD said that Harris was the intended target of the shooting. Police say he was chased into the restaurant, where he previously was employed, and the three women were waiting to be seated when they were shot.

WWL reported that during a press conference Monday, NOPD Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said that two of the women were from Los Angeles and the other was from Lake Worth, Florida. She said one woman from Los Angeles is in critical condition, another is stable. The third suffered a graze wound and was released.

New Orleans Crimestoppers has upped its reward for information leading to an arrest to $13,500.