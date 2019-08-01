74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One killed, several injured after massive Kentucky gas explosion

2 hours 17 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 August 01, 2019 5:44 AM August 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WLKY

LINCOLN COUNTY - Authorities say one person is dead and at least five were injured after a massive explosion in Kentucky early Thursday.

The Lincoln Country Sheriff's Office said a ruptured gas line was the cause of the explosion, according to ABC News. At its peak, emergency managers estimated the flames to be 300 feet in the air.

Several structures caught fire in the area of the Indian Camp Trailer Park. 

The Perryville Kentucky Fire Department said the explosion happened in the Moreland community between Junction City and Hustonville.

Residents were evacuated from the surrounding area as a precaution, according to the sheriff's office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days