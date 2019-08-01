One killed, several injured after massive Kentucky gas explosion

Photo: WLKY

LINCOLN COUNTY - Authorities say one person is dead and at least five were injured after a massive explosion in Kentucky early Thursday.

The Lincoln Country Sheriff's Office said a ruptured gas line was the cause of the explosion, according to ABC News. At its peak, emergency managers estimated the flames to be 300 feet in the air.

Several structures caught fire in the area of the Indian Camp Trailer Park.

The Perryville Kentucky Fire Department said the explosion happened in the Moreland community between Junction City and Hustonville.

Residents were evacuated from the surrounding area as a precaution, according to the sheriff's office.